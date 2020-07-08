All apartments in Irvine
7 Figaro

7 Figaro · No Longer Available
Location

7 Figaro, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A grand home in the highly desirable Westpark's Vintage neighborhood with a quiet, interior location, at the end of a cul de sac. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with 1 bed and full bath downstairs. An open floor plan, with cathedral ceilings and loads of natural light. Lovely double door entry leads into the formal living and dining rooms with cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchen has tile flooring, maple cabinetry, granite counters, a center island, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the informal breakfast nook with a view of the back yard and the family room with a fireplace. 4 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs including a spacious master bedroom and a master bathroom with dual sinks, a soaking tub, step in shower, and a huge walk in closet. Enjoy outdoor living in the private back yard with a brick lined patio, grass area, and mature landscaping. Full laundry room on the 1st floor, and an attached 3 car garage with plenty of storage. Association amenities include pools, spas, tennis, sport courts, play area, and parks. Close to the award winning Irvine schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Figaro have any available units?
7 Figaro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Figaro have?
Some of 7 Figaro's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Figaro currently offering any rent specials?
7 Figaro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Figaro pet-friendly?
No, 7 Figaro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Figaro offer parking?
Yes, 7 Figaro offers parking.
Does 7 Figaro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Figaro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Figaro have a pool?
Yes, 7 Figaro has a pool.
Does 7 Figaro have accessible units?
No, 7 Figaro does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Figaro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Figaro has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Figaro have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Figaro does not have units with air conditioning.

