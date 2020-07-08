Amenities

A grand home in the highly desirable Westpark's Vintage neighborhood with a quiet, interior location, at the end of a cul de sac. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with 1 bed and full bath downstairs. An open floor plan, with cathedral ceilings and loads of natural light. Lovely double door entry leads into the formal living and dining rooms with cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors. The kitchen has tile flooring, maple cabinetry, granite counters, a center island, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the informal breakfast nook with a view of the back yard and the family room with a fireplace. 4 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are upstairs including a spacious master bedroom and a master bathroom with dual sinks, a soaking tub, step in shower, and a huge walk in closet. Enjoy outdoor living in the private back yard with a brick lined patio, grass area, and mature landscaping. Full laundry room on the 1st floor, and an attached 3 car garage with plenty of storage. Association amenities include pools, spas, tennis, sport courts, play area, and parks. Close to the award winning Irvine schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.