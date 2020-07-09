Amenities

The Perfect floor plan in the perfect location!! New hardwood floors! New Quartz counters in the Kitchen! Freshly Painted! Easy access to both the 5 and 405 freeways in the center of Irvine+ 2 car garage and patio! Low pile patterned carpeting in bedrooms. One of Deerfield's most popular 3 bedroom floor plans. Great Room design with high ceilings, brick fireplace, shutters, bookcase and custom shelving. The family room opens into the kitchen equipped with an electric range, space-saver microwave, quiet Bosch dishwasher, plenty of counter space, white cabinets and quartz breakfast bar. A large beautifully landscaped patio is just outside the kitchen + a 2 car attached garage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Deerfield is a special Irvine community with luxurious green belts, 5 pools, parks, play grounds and 2 of Irvine's most highly acclaimed Blue Ribbon schools- Deerfield Elementary & Venado Middle School . According to www.Niche, "Deerfield Elementary School is a top rated, public school located in Irvine, CA. It has 695 students in grades K-6 with a student-teacher ratio of 32 to 1. According to state test scores, 77% of students are at least proficient in math and 79% in reading. Neighborhood shopping is nearby at Culver Plaza plus public transportation. Irvine is The Nation's Safest City and one of the "Happiest Cities" in the US. It's the schools, greenbelts, recreation, landscaping, shopping, restaurants, the diversity and the Safety for sure! An Extremely Nice Lease!