All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 7 Cattail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
7 Cattail
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:38 PM

7 Cattail

7 Cattail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7 Cattail, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
The Perfect floor plan in the perfect location!! New hardwood floors! New Quartz counters in the Kitchen! Freshly Painted! Easy access to both the 5 and 405 freeways in the center of Irvine+ 2 car garage and patio! Low pile patterned carpeting in bedrooms. One of Deerfield's most popular 3 bedroom floor plans. Great Room design with high ceilings, brick fireplace, shutters, bookcase and custom shelving. The family room opens into the kitchen equipped with an electric range, space-saver microwave, quiet Bosch dishwasher, plenty of counter space, white cabinets and quartz breakfast bar. A large beautifully landscaped patio is just outside the kitchen + a 2 car attached garage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Deerfield is a special Irvine community with luxurious green belts, 5 pools, parks, play grounds and 2 of Irvine's most highly acclaimed Blue Ribbon schools- Deerfield Elementary & Venado Middle School . According to www.Niche, "Deerfield Elementary School is a top rated, public school located in Irvine, CA. It has 695 students in grades K-6 with a student-teacher ratio of 32 to 1. According to state test scores, 77% of students are at least proficient in math and 79% in reading. Neighborhood shopping is nearby at Culver Plaza plus public transportation. Irvine is The Nation's Safest City and one of the "Happiest Cities" in the US. It's the schools, greenbelts, recreation, landscaping, shopping, restaurants, the diversity and the Safety for sure! An Extremely Nice Lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Cattail have any available units?
7 Cattail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Cattail have?
Some of 7 Cattail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Cattail currently offering any rent specials?
7 Cattail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Cattail pet-friendly?
No, 7 Cattail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Cattail offer parking?
Yes, 7 Cattail offers parking.
Does 7 Cattail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Cattail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Cattail have a pool?
Yes, 7 Cattail has a pool.
Does 7 Cattail have accessible units?
No, 7 Cattail does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Cattail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Cattail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Cattail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Cattail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology