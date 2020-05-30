7 Cameo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

This home is situated at a premium corner lot location with great curb appeal. As you enter the home, you are greeted by the spacious living room that offers plantation shutters throughout, allowing for good natural lighting. Main floor area has beautiful laminate wood flooring for easy maintenance. The walls are also painted with neutral colors. The kitchen is highlighted by granite counters, a breakfast nook, and a separate family room that overlooks the large backyard ideal for entertaining friends and relatives. This beautiful, full 4 bedroom home is conveniently located within walking distance to the Award Winning Myford Elementary School and nearby parks and shopping centers.