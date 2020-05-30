All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

7 Cameo Court

7 Cameo Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Cameo Court, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is situated at a premium corner lot location with great curb appeal. As you enter the home, you are greeted by the spacious living room that offers plantation shutters throughout, allowing for good natural lighting. Main floor area has beautiful laminate wood flooring for easy maintenance. The walls are also painted with neutral colors. The kitchen is highlighted by granite counters, a breakfast nook, and a separate family room that overlooks the large backyard ideal for entertaining friends and relatives. This beautiful, full 4 bedroom home is conveniently located within walking distance to the Award Winning Myford Elementary School and nearby parks and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Cameo Court have any available units?
7 Cameo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 7 Cameo Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Cameo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Cameo Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 Cameo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Cameo Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Cameo Court offers parking.
Does 7 Cameo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Cameo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Cameo Court have a pool?
No, 7 Cameo Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Cameo Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Cameo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Cameo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Cameo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Cameo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Cameo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
