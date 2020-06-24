All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:38 AM

7 Calhoun

7 Calhoun · No Longer Available
Location

7 Calhoun, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely upgraded single family home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location in Northwood Irvine. Dramatic high ceiling in the living room. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and appliances. Hardwood floor throughout the entire house. All bathrooms are beautifully updated. Three bedroom upstairs, ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS can be den/bedroom. Over 2100 s/f. Landscaped backyard with patio cover and many fruit trees. Custom paint and window covering with wood shutters and drapes. Close to neighborhood parks, I-5 and shops. MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Calhoun have any available units?
7 Calhoun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 7 Calhoun have?
Some of 7 Calhoun's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Calhoun currently offering any rent specials?
7 Calhoun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Calhoun pet-friendly?
No, 7 Calhoun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 7 Calhoun offer parking?
No, 7 Calhoun does not offer parking.
Does 7 Calhoun have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Calhoun does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Calhoun have a pool?
No, 7 Calhoun does not have a pool.
Does 7 Calhoun have accessible units?
No, 7 Calhoun does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Calhoun have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Calhoun has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Calhoun have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Calhoun does not have units with air conditioning.
