68 Plantation.

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Wow, absolutely gorgeous, corner lot beauty, majestically sitting at the end of Cul-de-sac in front of green belt, La Casella, Plan 3 with approximately 2624 Sq Ft. with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths plus grand loft/ bonus room, 2 amazing master bedrooms, with one downstairs and one upstairs. This beauty will take your breath. Gorgeous hardwood floorings, gourmet kitchen with Island, Stainless Steel appliance package, granite counter tops, upgraded wood cabinets. Customized bathrooms with extensive use of stone and upgraded cabinets. Enjoy the outdoors with double French doors leading from the dining room to the backyard. Gorgeous views from the balcony off of loft/bonus room. Just walking distances to Woodbury Town Center, Woodbury Elementary School and the Commons. Enjoy all resort like Woodbury amenities. This is a must see.