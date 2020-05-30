All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

68 Plantation

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

68 Plantation, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Wow, absolutely gorgeous, corner lot beauty, majestically sitting at the end of Cul-de-sac in front of green belt, La Casella, Plan 3 with approximately 2624 Sq Ft. with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths plus grand loft/ bonus room, 2 amazing master bedrooms, with one downstairs and one upstairs. This beauty will take your breath. Gorgeous hardwood floorings, gourmet kitchen with Island, Stainless Steel appliance package, granite counter tops, upgraded wood cabinets. Customized bathrooms with extensive use of stone and upgraded cabinets. Enjoy the outdoors with double French doors leading from the dining room to the backyard. Gorgeous views from the balcony off of loft/bonus room. Just walking distances to Woodbury Town Center, Woodbury Elementary School and the Commons. Enjoy all resort like Woodbury amenities. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 68 Plantation have any available units?
68 Plantation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 68 Plantation have?
Some of 68 Plantation's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
68 Plantation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Plantation pet-friendly?
No, 68 Plantation is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 68 Plantation offer parking?
No, 68 Plantation does not offer parking.
Does 68 Plantation have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Plantation does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Plantation have a pool?
No, 68 Plantation does not have a pool.
Does 68 Plantation have accessible units?
No, 68 Plantation does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Plantation have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 Plantation has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Plantation have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Plantation does not have units with air conditioning.

