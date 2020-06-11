All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 67 Lehigh Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
67 Lehigh Aisle
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

67 Lehigh Aisle

67 Lehigh Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

67 Lehigh Aisle, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
PRIME location with spectacular views overlooking William Mason Regional Park right from your Master Bedroom balcony and Living Room patio! This rare and unique 3-bed 3-bath is in the gated community of Oxford Court in the University Town Center. Substantial premiums were originally paid for the rare Mason Regional Park frontage with park and lake views. The functional floor plan provides easy flow between the downstairs living areas, an interior laundry room, an attached 2 car garage and a private dining patio. Dual master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, private baths/dual sinks, large bathtub, and walk-in closet. A third room and bath also on the main floor. In addition to walking trails in the park populated with rows and rows of shade trees and a beautiful 9-acre lake, this home offers walking distance to UC Irvine and University Town Center, shopping, restaurants, theater, gym, and more. Close to beach, freeways, and John Wayne Airport. Best location in Irvine School District, Turtle Rock Elementary, Rancho SJ middle school and University High School. Low Tax and No Mello Roos. Hurry because this property won’t last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Lehigh Aisle have any available units?
67 Lehigh Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 67 Lehigh Aisle have?
Some of 67 Lehigh Aisle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Lehigh Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
67 Lehigh Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Lehigh Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 67 Lehigh Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 67 Lehigh Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 67 Lehigh Aisle offers parking.
Does 67 Lehigh Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Lehigh Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Lehigh Aisle have a pool?
No, 67 Lehigh Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 67 Lehigh Aisle have accessible units?
No, 67 Lehigh Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Lehigh Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Lehigh Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Lehigh Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Lehigh Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology