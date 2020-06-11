67 Lehigh Aisle

Amenities

PRIME location with spectacular views overlooking William Mason Regional Park right from your Master Bedroom balcony and Living Room patio! This rare and unique 3-bed 3-bath is in the gated community of Oxford Court in the University Town Center. Substantial premiums were originally paid for the rare Mason Regional Park frontage with park and lake views. The functional floor plan provides easy flow between the downstairs living areas, an interior laundry room, an attached 2 car garage and a private dining patio. Dual master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, private baths/dual sinks, large bathtub, and walk-in closet. A third room and bath also on the main floor. In addition to walking trails in the park populated with rows and rows of shade trees and a beautiful 9-acre lake, this home offers walking distance to UC Irvine and University Town Center, shopping, restaurants, theater, gym, and more. Close to beach, freeways, and John Wayne Airport. Best location in Irvine School District, Turtle Rock Elementary, Rancho SJ middle school and University High School. Low Tax and No Mello Roos. Hurry because this property won’t last long.