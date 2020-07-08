66 Emerald Clover

Amenities

Situated in the prime location of Cypress Village. Walk one block to Cypress Village Elementary School and community park. A light and bright corner unit. This Caserta Residence 3 features 3BD 3.5BA, a bonus loft and approximately 1,862 sf of living space. This home offers the finest interior upgrades such as hardwood flooring on the stairways and second floor, porcelain tile flooring on the first floor. Custom fitted shades, recessed lighting, chef-thermador stainless steel appliances. Gourmet kitchen with caesarstone countertops, Reverse Osmosis water filter system for hot and cold drinking water right at the sink. A sliding door leads to a private outdoor patio. Only minutes drive to FWY 5, supermarkets and restaurants, Kaiser Permanente, the Great Park, John Wayne Airport, and the Irvine Spectrum.