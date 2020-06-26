All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 65 Tarocco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
65 Tarocco
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

65 Tarocco

65 Tarocco · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

65 Tarocco, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
pool
guest parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in Central Irvine - Great Location! Upstairs; End-unit; This bright and sunny condo is located in a prime location without neighbors directly opposite the windows or doors for added privacy. Refrigerator and inside laundry provided. Parking includes one, assigned carport spot an plenty of guest parking available. Association pool nearby. Take advantage of some of the best schools in the city of Irvine including Oak Creek Elementary, Lakeside MS and Woodbridge HS. NO PETS PLEASE.

For a link to video of this property:
https://youtu.be/_PcaK5P6uDw

PLEASE NOTE: All showings will be by appointment only. Please call the listing agent at (949) 300-2634 to schedule.

This property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099

All interested applicants should apply online at: http://www.hermitagepm.com/
IF INTERESTED, PLEASE CALL (949) 3000-2634.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3801759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Tarocco have any available units?
65 Tarocco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 65 Tarocco have?
Some of 65 Tarocco's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Tarocco currently offering any rent specials?
65 Tarocco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Tarocco pet-friendly?
No, 65 Tarocco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 65 Tarocco offer parking?
Yes, 65 Tarocco offers parking.
Does 65 Tarocco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Tarocco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Tarocco have a pool?
Yes, 65 Tarocco has a pool.
Does 65 Tarocco have accessible units?
No, 65 Tarocco does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Tarocco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Tarocco has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Tarocco have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Tarocco does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology