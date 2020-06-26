65 Tarocco

Amenities

3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in Central Irvine - Great Location! Upstairs; End-unit; This bright and sunny condo is located in a prime location without neighbors directly opposite the windows or doors for added privacy. Refrigerator and inside laundry provided. Parking includes one, assigned carport spot an plenty of guest parking available. Association pool nearby. Take advantage of some of the best schools in the city of Irvine including Oak Creek Elementary, Lakeside MS and Woodbridge HS. NO PETS PLEASE.



For a link to video of this property:

https://youtu.be/_PcaK5P6uDw



PLEASE NOTE: All showings will be by appointment only. Please call the listing agent at (949) 300-2634 to schedule.



This property is being offered by Hermitage Property management, Cal BRE# 01929099



All interested applicants should apply online at: http://www.hermitagepm.com/

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE CALL (949) 3000-2634.



