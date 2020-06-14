Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage

Single story condo nestled in the fabulous Woodbury Community in Irvine. Upgraded tile floorings throughout and carpets in the bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with Dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Recessed lightings. 2 car garage attached. This home is very well maintained! Enjoy resort like amenities such as pools, spas, sport courts, walking trails and BBQ. Walking distance to award winning Elementary and Woodbury Town Center! Washer, Dryer and refrigerator are included. Possession date is 12/15/2018 .