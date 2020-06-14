All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
65 Nature
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

65 Nature

65 Nature
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

65 Nature, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Single story condo nestled in the fabulous Woodbury Community in Irvine. Upgraded tile floorings throughout and carpets in the bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with Dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Recessed lightings. 2 car garage attached. This home is very well maintained! Enjoy resort like amenities such as pools, spas, sport courts, walking trails and BBQ. Walking distance to award winning Elementary and Woodbury Town Center! Washer, Dryer and refrigerator are included. Possession date is 12/15/2018 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Nature have any available units?
65 Nature doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 65 Nature have?
Some of 65 Nature's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Nature currently offering any rent specials?
65 Nature isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Nature pet-friendly?
No, 65 Nature is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 65 Nature offer parking?
Yes, 65 Nature does offer parking.
Does 65 Nature have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Nature offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Nature have a pool?
Yes, 65 Nature has a pool.
Does 65 Nature have accessible units?
No, 65 Nature does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Nature have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Nature has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Nature have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Nature does not have units with air conditioning.
