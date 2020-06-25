All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:53 AM

64 Umbria

64 Umbria · No Longer Available
Location

64 Umbria, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
beautiful Cortona Model in Irvine, that located in a 24-hour guard gated community, has easy access to both the 405 and 133. Residence in this community benefit featured association pool, Spa, private park, club house and more. Moreover, the life is filled with fun shopping in Laguna Beach which is just a few miles south. This gorgeous house features three spacious bedrooms upstairs and a functional den and 3/4 bath with shower downstairs. One office down stair with cozy family room and upgraded kitchen, and lots of storage space. Individual laundry room on the first floor. Master suite, two guest bedrooms and a bonus room with high ceiling and lots of natural sunlight that can be used as a study or game room on the second floor. Two car garage with remote controls.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Umbria have any available units?
64 Umbria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 64 Umbria have?
Some of 64 Umbria's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Umbria currently offering any rent specials?
64 Umbria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Umbria pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Umbria is pet friendly.
Does 64 Umbria offer parking?
Yes, 64 Umbria offers parking.
Does 64 Umbria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Umbria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Umbria have a pool?
Yes, 64 Umbria has a pool.
Does 64 Umbria have accessible units?
No, 64 Umbria does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Umbria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Umbria has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Umbria have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 64 Umbria has units with air conditioning.
