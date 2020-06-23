Amenities
64 Thornhurst Available 03/01/19 Stunning 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhome in Irvine! - Stunning 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Santa Maria / Stonegate HOA in Irvine!
APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House WEDNESDAY, March 6th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!
Newer construction
Master Bedroom Suite and Walk-In Closet
2nd Bedroom has its own Bathroom
High Ceilings
Recessed Lighting
Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances and Island in the Kitchen
Small Atrium
Small Office area at top of stairs
Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included with the home
Lots of Storage
Attached 2 Car Garage
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law
This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/
(RLNE2748177)