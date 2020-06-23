Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

64 Thornhurst Available 03/01/19 Stunning 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhome in Irvine! - Stunning 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Santa Maria / Stonegate HOA in Irvine!



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House WEDNESDAY, March 6th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!



Newer construction

Master Bedroom Suite and Walk-In Closet

2nd Bedroom has its own Bathroom

High Ceilings

Recessed Lighting

Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances and Island in the Kitchen

Small Atrium

Small Office area at top of stairs

Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included with the home

Lots of Storage

Attached 2 Car Garage



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE2748177)