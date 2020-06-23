All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

64 Thornhurst

64 Thornhurst · No Longer Available
Location

64 Thornhurst, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
64 Thornhurst Available 03/01/19 Stunning 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhome in Irvine! - Stunning 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Santa Maria / Stonegate HOA in Irvine!

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House WEDNESDAY, March 6th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:00PM to 7:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

Newer construction
Master Bedroom Suite and Walk-In Closet
2nd Bedroom has its own Bathroom
High Ceilings
Recessed Lighting
Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances and Island in the Kitchen
Small Atrium
Small Office area at top of stairs
Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included with the home
Lots of Storage
Attached 2 Car Garage

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,895 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE2748177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Thornhurst have any available units?
64 Thornhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 64 Thornhurst have?
Some of 64 Thornhurst's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Thornhurst currently offering any rent specials?
64 Thornhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Thornhurst pet-friendly?
Yes, 64 Thornhurst is pet friendly.
Does 64 Thornhurst offer parking?
Yes, 64 Thornhurst offers parking.
Does 64 Thornhurst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Thornhurst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Thornhurst have a pool?
No, 64 Thornhurst does not have a pool.
Does 64 Thornhurst have accessible units?
No, 64 Thornhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Thornhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Thornhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Thornhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Thornhurst does not have units with air conditioning.
