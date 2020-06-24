All apartments in Irvine
630 Silk Tree

Location

630 Silk Tree, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Light and Spacious Columbus Grove Condo with Greenbelt Views, directly across from Sweet Shade
Park and Community Pool. This gorgeous 1bd/2bth home is ready for you to move in.
This unit boasts a very open floor plan and has a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel
appliances. Private top floor Master Suite has plenty of natural light and treetop views, with maple floors,
huge Walk In Closet, Dual Vanities, Separate Shower & Soaking Tub. HOA amenities include 2 nearby
Pools & Spas, Playgrounds, BBQ area, Community Club House and lush landscaping. Conveniently
located to shops and restaurants at The District, local Parks & Peters Canyon Bike Trail, area Freeways
and Irvine Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Silk Tree have any available units?
630 Silk Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 630 Silk Tree have?
Some of 630 Silk Tree's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Silk Tree currently offering any rent specials?
630 Silk Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Silk Tree pet-friendly?
No, 630 Silk Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 630 Silk Tree offer parking?
No, 630 Silk Tree does not offer parking.
Does 630 Silk Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Silk Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Silk Tree have a pool?
Yes, 630 Silk Tree has a pool.
Does 630 Silk Tree have accessible units?
No, 630 Silk Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Silk Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Silk Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Silk Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Silk Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
