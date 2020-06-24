630 Silk Tree

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

Light and Spacious Columbus Grove Condo with Greenbelt Views, directly across from Sweet Shade

Park and Community Pool. This gorgeous 1bd/2bth home is ready for you to move in.

This unit boasts a very open floor plan and has a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel

appliances. Private top floor Master Suite has plenty of natural light and treetop views, with maple floors,

huge Walk In Closet, Dual Vanities, Separate Shower & Soaking Tub. HOA amenities include 2 nearby

Pools & Spas, Playgrounds, BBQ area, Community Club House and lush landscaping. Conveniently

located to shops and restaurants at The District, local Parks & Peters Canyon Bike Trail, area Freeways

and Irvine Schools.