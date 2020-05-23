All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

63 Sedgewick

63 Sedgewick · No Longer Available
Location

63 Sedgewick, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come and see this San Mateo plan 3 in desirable Stonegate community. Brand new wood floors throughout upstairs, newer wood floors downstairs, corner unit on a short private cul-de-sac. Granite countertops in kitchen, refrigerator included. Bright and open floor plan, walk to school, parks and shopping.The owner requires all applicants including but not limited to good credit, verifiable income, 2 years of tax return, w-2 and/or 1099, filled out and signed CAR form-LRA, 2 month bank statements, photo IDs, no pets and be non-smokers with no exceptions, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Sedgewick have any available units?
63 Sedgewick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 63 Sedgewick currently offering any rent specials?
63 Sedgewick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Sedgewick pet-friendly?
No, 63 Sedgewick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Sedgewick offer parking?
No, 63 Sedgewick does not offer parking.
Does 63 Sedgewick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Sedgewick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Sedgewick have a pool?
No, 63 Sedgewick does not have a pool.
Does 63 Sedgewick have accessible units?
No, 63 Sedgewick does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Sedgewick have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Sedgewick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Sedgewick have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Sedgewick does not have units with air conditioning.
