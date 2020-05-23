63 Sedgewick

Amenities

Come and see this San Mateo plan 3 in desirable Stonegate community. Brand new wood floors throughout upstairs, newer wood floors downstairs, corner unit on a short private cul-de-sac. Granite countertops in kitchen, refrigerator included. Bright and open floor plan, walk to school, parks and shopping.The owner requires all applicants including but not limited to good credit, verifiable income, 2 years of tax return, w-2 and/or 1099, filled out and signed CAR form-LRA, 2 month bank statements, photo IDs, no pets and be non-smokers with no exceptions, please.