63 Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Two bedroom home with a fresh coat of paint welcomes you to your next lease in Irvine. This townhouse style condominium means no neighbors above or below you! Main level features travertine floors and recessed lights. Kitchen, half-bath, living room, washer and dryer are on the main level. Kitchen features custom cabinets, dishwasher and granite countertops. Dual Master Bedrooms upstairs have ceiling fans and the bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Community features an association swimming pool. Orchard Park is located adjacent to the community. Shopping center with supermarket and gas station close by. This unit has one assigned carport and one assigned garage space.