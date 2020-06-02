All apartments in Irvine
63 Remington

63 Remington · (949) 878-2198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 Remington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Two bedroom home with a fresh coat of paint welcomes you to your next lease in Irvine. This townhouse style condominium means no neighbors above or below you! Main level features travertine floors and recessed lights. Kitchen, half-bath, living room, washer and dryer are on the main level. Kitchen features custom cabinets, dishwasher and granite countertops. Dual Master Bedrooms upstairs have ceiling fans and the bathrooms have been recently remodeled. Community features an association swimming pool. Orchard Park is located adjacent to the community. Shopping center with supermarket and gas station close by. This unit has one assigned carport and one assigned garage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Remington have any available units?
63 Remington has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Remington have?
Some of 63 Remington's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Remington currently offering any rent specials?
63 Remington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Remington pet-friendly?
No, 63 Remington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Remington offer parking?
Yes, 63 Remington does offer parking.
Does 63 Remington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Remington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Remington have a pool?
Yes, 63 Remington has a pool.
Does 63 Remington have accessible units?
No, 63 Remington does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Remington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Remington has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Remington have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Remington does not have units with air conditioning.
