63 Gardenhouse Way

Gorgeous! Highly Upgraded Single Family Home Located in Desirable Cypress Village. - Open Floor Plan Light & Bright Offers 4 Large BR & 3.5 BA, 1 Junior Master Suite with Shower plus Powder Room on Main Floor. Additional Flex space which can be used as gym, office or retreat with its own separate entry through the back. Luxurious Over-sized Great Room w/Accent Wall and custom entertainment center plus built-in surround sound. Chef's Kitchen with Caesar stone countertop and full backsplash, Walk-in Pantry, Large Center Island with Seating, upgraded Cabinets, Double Oven, Microwave & Stainless Steel Appliances. Highly functional stacking sliding door seamlessly connects indoor living to a Professionally Landscaped backyard with pavers with an added bonus of a gym in the back of the house. Spacious Master Suite w/Coffered Ceiling & Large Walk-in Closet. Separate Tub & Shower & Caesar Stone Counters. Attached 2-Car Garage with Epoxy floor, storage built-ins, 240v Electric Vehicle charging and Full Driveway. Other Features Include: Crown Moldings, Recessed Lighting & Shutters throughout, and Solar Panel completely paid for and installed by the builder. Enjoy the convenience of nearby Cypress Village Shopping Center, resort-style amenities including pool & spa, sports courts, playgrounds & parks... Steps from Cypress Elementary and Jeffrey Trail Middle School part of the award winning Irvine Unified School District. Will provide washer and dryer if requested prior to lease commencement.

No Pets Allowed



