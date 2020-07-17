All apartments in Irvine
63 Gardenhouse Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

63 Gardenhouse Way

63 Gardenhouse Way · (714) 306-7356
Location

63 Gardenhouse Way, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 63 Gardenhouse Way · Avail. now

$4,650

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2882 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous! Highly Upgraded Single Family Home Located in Desirable Cypress Village. - Open Floor Plan Light & Bright Offers 4 Large BR & 3.5 BA, 1 Junior Master Suite with Shower plus Powder Room on Main Floor. Additional Flex space which can be used as gym, office or retreat with its own separate entry through the back. Luxurious Over-sized Great Room w/Accent Wall and custom entertainment center plus built-in surround sound. Chef's Kitchen with Caesar stone countertop and full backsplash, Walk-in Pantry, Large Center Island with Seating, upgraded Cabinets, Double Oven, Microwave & Stainless Steel Appliances. Highly functional stacking sliding door seamlessly connects indoor living to a Professionally Landscaped backyard with pavers with an added bonus of a gym in the back of the house. Spacious Master Suite w/Coffered Ceiling & Large Walk-in Closet. Separate Tub & Shower & Caesar Stone Counters. Attached 2-Car Garage with Epoxy floor, storage built-ins, 240v Electric Vehicle charging and Full Driveway. Other Features Include: Crown Moldings, Recessed Lighting & Shutters throughout, and Solar Panel completely paid for and installed by the builder. Enjoy the convenience of nearby Cypress Village Shopping Center, resort-style amenities including pool & spa, sports courts, playgrounds & parks... Steps from Cypress Elementary and Jeffrey Trail Middle School part of the award winning Irvine Unified School District. Will provide washer and dryer if requested prior to lease commencement.
Absolutely no smokers. Go to www.HCMPM.com to schedule appointment today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Gardenhouse Way have any available units?
63 Gardenhouse Way has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63 Gardenhouse Way have?
Some of 63 Gardenhouse Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Gardenhouse Way currently offering any rent specials?
63 Gardenhouse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Gardenhouse Way pet-friendly?
No, 63 Gardenhouse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Gardenhouse Way offer parking?
Yes, 63 Gardenhouse Way offers parking.
Does 63 Gardenhouse Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Gardenhouse Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Gardenhouse Way have a pool?
Yes, 63 Gardenhouse Way has a pool.
Does 63 Gardenhouse Way have accessible units?
No, 63 Gardenhouse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Gardenhouse Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Gardenhouse Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Gardenhouse Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 63 Gardenhouse Way has units with air conditioning.
