Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Good location,it is in one of most desirable community in Irvine-Stonegate. 4 Bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms and one downstairs bedroom with a full bath attached, plus a huge loft on the second floor. Wood shutter throughout the whole house. Stone tiles downstairs, wood floor in the bedrooms and stairs. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets, counter tops, extra large center island. Enjoy incredible association amenities, plenty of parks, pools and spas, BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, community center. Shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Marketplace. Minutes driving to many freeways. Excellent Irvine School

District!