All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 63 Dublin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
63 Dublin
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM

63 Dublin

63 Dublin · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

63 Dublin, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Good location,it is in one of most desirable community in Irvine-Stonegate. 4 Bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms and one downstairs bedroom with a full bath attached, plus a huge loft on the second floor. Wood shutter throughout the whole house. Stone tiles downstairs, wood floor in the bedrooms and stairs. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets, counter tops, extra large center island. Enjoy incredible association amenities, plenty of parks, pools and spas, BBQ grills, picnic tables, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, community center. Shopping/dinning are conveniently located at nearby Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and Marketplace. Minutes driving to many freeways. Excellent Irvine School
District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Dublin have any available units?
63 Dublin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 63 Dublin have?
Some of 63 Dublin's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Dublin currently offering any rent specials?
63 Dublin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Dublin pet-friendly?
No, 63 Dublin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 63 Dublin offer parking?
No, 63 Dublin does not offer parking.
Does 63 Dublin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Dublin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Dublin have a pool?
Yes, 63 Dublin has a pool.
Does 63 Dublin have accessible units?
No, 63 Dublin does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Dublin have units with dishwashers?
No, 63 Dublin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Dublin have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Dublin does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology