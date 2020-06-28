6255 Sierra Bravo Road

Amenities
This great 4beds 2bath one-story Single Family Homes is situated in Irvin Most Desirable community Turtle Rock, with close
access to the Bonita Canyon Elementary school. It features the Finest Interior Elements including Built-Ins, Breakfast nook,
Cathedral ceilings, Formal dinning room, separate living and family room with fireplace and a spacious 3-car garage. Enjoy this
great location minutes to beaches, hiking/biking trails, South Coast Plaza and fine dining and easy freeway access and it is just
steps from Bonita Canyon Elementary! DO NOT MISS IT!