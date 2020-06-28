6255 Sierra Bravo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

This great 4beds 2bath one-story Single Family Homes is situated in Irvin Most Desirable community Turtle Rock, with close

access to the Bonita Canyon Elementary school. It features the Finest Interior Elements including Built-Ins, Breakfast nook,

Cathedral ceilings, Formal dinning room, separate living and family room with fireplace and a spacious 3-car garage. Enjoy this

great location minutes to beaches, hiking/biking trails, South Coast Plaza and fine dining and easy freeway access and it is just

steps from Bonita Canyon Elementary! DO NOT MISS IT!