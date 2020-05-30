All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 62 W Yale Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
62 W Yale Loop
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

62 W Yale Loop

62 W Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

62 W Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded Washington Model with remodeled kitchen, new cabinets, neutral carpeting. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with main floor bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs; 4th bedroom downstairs currently used as den. Inside laundry room. Walk in pantry in kitchen. Spacious back yard with detached 2 car garage. Fireplace in Formal living room. 2 car detached garage with access to sliding patio door that leads you to kitchen. New mini blinds downstairs , upstairs bathroom, 2 bedrooms upstairs and den downstairs. Walking distance to pools, parks and Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 W Yale Loop have any available units?
62 W Yale Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 W Yale Loop have?
Some of 62 W Yale Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 W Yale Loop currently offering any rent specials?
62 W Yale Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 W Yale Loop pet-friendly?
No, 62 W Yale Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 W Yale Loop offer parking?
Yes, 62 W Yale Loop offers parking.
Does 62 W Yale Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 W Yale Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 W Yale Loop have a pool?
Yes, 62 W Yale Loop has a pool.
Does 62 W Yale Loop have accessible units?
No, 62 W Yale Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 62 W Yale Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 W Yale Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 W Yale Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 W Yale Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology