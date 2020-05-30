62 W Yale Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Upgraded Washington Model with remodeled kitchen, new cabinets, neutral carpeting. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with main floor bedroom and 1/2 bath downstairs; 4th bedroom downstairs currently used as den. Inside laundry room. Walk in pantry in kitchen. Spacious back yard with detached 2 car garage. Fireplace in Formal living room. 2 car detached garage with access to sliding patio door that leads you to kitchen. New mini blinds downstairs , upstairs bathroom, 2 bedrooms upstairs and den downstairs. Walking distance to pools, parks and Lake.