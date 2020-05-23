All apartments in Irvine
62 Shadowplay
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

62 Shadowplay

62 Shadowplay · (949) 451-1200
Location

62 Shadowplay, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2121 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Highly elegant and upgraded 3 bedrooms home in a gated community in Northwood. As you enter the front door, you will feel the comfort and elegance of this open space and modern home with wood floors. This home has TWO MASTER bedrooms and a Ground level bedroom. Gourmet kitchen is highly equipped with full splash granite counter tops, Stainless steel refrigerator, double oven, microwave, gas cooker and dishwasher. Master bedroom at Ground level has a full master bath with double sink, shower and separate WC. Master bedroom also has a large walking closet. Second bedroom in ground level is large and has a bath/shower next to it. Living room with very elegant fireplace leads to a separate Dinning area next to the gorgeous gourmet Kitchen and tall counters also for dinning at kitchen. Elegant staircase leads to the second floor, at second floor there is a very large Loft that can be used for a large office , play room or entertainment area. This leads to the third bedroom which is the second Master bedroom with master bathroom consist of shower, double sink vanity and WC. It has a walking closet as well. Laundry room is conveniently located next to the kitchen. Two cars attached garage is very convenient. There is also a small patio for entertainment as extension of living room. There is a small balcony at second floor. Plantation shutters in all windows, Recessed lighting and sound system makes this home even more desirable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Shadowplay have any available units?
62 Shadowplay has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Shadowplay have?
Some of 62 Shadowplay's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Shadowplay currently offering any rent specials?
62 Shadowplay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Shadowplay pet-friendly?
No, 62 Shadowplay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Shadowplay offer parking?
Yes, 62 Shadowplay does offer parking.
Does 62 Shadowplay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Shadowplay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Shadowplay have a pool?
No, 62 Shadowplay does not have a pool.
Does 62 Shadowplay have accessible units?
No, 62 Shadowplay does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Shadowplay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Shadowplay has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Shadowplay have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Shadowplay does not have units with air conditioning.
