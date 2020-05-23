62 Shadowplay

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Highly elegant and upgraded 3 bedrooms home in a gated community in Northwood. As you enter the front door, you will feel the comfort and elegance of this open space and modern home with wood floors. This home has TWO MASTER bedrooms and a Ground level bedroom. Gourmet kitchen is highly equipped with full splash granite counter tops, Stainless steel refrigerator, double oven, microwave, gas cooker and dishwasher. Master bedroom at Ground level has a full master bath with double sink, shower and separate WC. Master bedroom also has a large walking closet. Second bedroom in ground level is large and has a bath/shower next to it. Living room with very elegant fireplace leads to a separate Dinning area next to the gorgeous gourmet Kitchen and tall counters also for dinning at kitchen. Elegant staircase leads to the second floor, at second floor there is a very large Loft that can be used for a large office , play room or entertainment area. This leads to the third bedroom which is the second Master bedroom with master bathroom consist of shower, double sink vanity and WC. It has a walking closet as well. Laundry room is conveniently located next to the kitchen. Two cars attached garage is very convenient. There is also a small patio for entertainment as extension of living room. There is a small balcony at second floor. Plantation shutters in all windows, Recessed lighting and sound system makes this home even more desirable.