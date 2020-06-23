All apartments in Irvine
62 Hawking
Last updated November 24 2019 at 1:30 PM

62 Hawking

62 Hawking · No Longer Available
Location

62 Hawking, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Live a life of luxury in the exclusive guard-gated masterplan of Altair. This nearly brand new Lennar built home offers an open floor plan with modern architecture and an abundance of natural light. Enjoy a large living room and a dining room with built-in cabinetry. The over-sized kitchen includes all the must-haves from high-end stainless steel appliances including Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf burner, stove quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets with soft-close hinges and a large island with room for seating. A stackable slider opens wide for comfortable indoor/outdoor living in the beautiful California Room complete w/ built-in fireplace, built in BBQ with oversized counter top and a cascading waterfall. The spacious first floor bedroom overlooks the well-manicured backyard and which also includes a nice-sized den currently used an office. Upstairs consists of 3 more bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a large loft and laundry room. The master suite boasts a spa-like bathroom and a walk-in closet with dual sinks. This Residence has solar panels as well. Altair offers a private resort-style living experience with access to The Club and The Terrace - offering serene pool complete with spas, covered cabanas, BBQ pavilion, and many more amenities to enjoy. Be a part of the award-winning Irvine School District, sporting facilities and the Orange County Great Park. Live only about 25 minutes away from Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Hawking have any available units?
62 Hawking doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Hawking have?
Some of 62 Hawking's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Hawking currently offering any rent specials?
62 Hawking is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Hawking pet-friendly?
No, 62 Hawking is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 62 Hawking offer parking?
Yes, 62 Hawking offers parking.
Does 62 Hawking have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Hawking does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Hawking have a pool?
Yes, 62 Hawking has a pool.
Does 62 Hawking have accessible units?
No, 62 Hawking does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Hawking have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Hawking has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Hawking have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Hawking does not have units with air conditioning.
