62 Hawking

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Live a life of luxury in the exclusive guard-gated masterplan of Altair. This nearly brand new Lennar built home offers an open floor plan with modern architecture and an abundance of natural light. Enjoy a large living room and a dining room with built-in cabinetry. The over-sized kitchen includes all the must-haves from high-end stainless steel appliances including Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf burner, stove quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets with soft-close hinges and a large island with room for seating. A stackable slider opens wide for comfortable indoor/outdoor living in the beautiful California Room complete w/ built-in fireplace, built in BBQ with oversized counter top and a cascading waterfall. The spacious first floor bedroom overlooks the well-manicured backyard and which also includes a nice-sized den currently used an office. Upstairs consists of 3 more bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a large loft and laundry room. The master suite boasts a spa-like bathroom and a walk-in closet with dual sinks. This Residence has solar panels as well. Altair offers a private resort-style living experience with access to The Club and The Terrace - offering serene pool complete with spas, covered cabanas, BBQ pavilion, and many more amenities to enjoy. Be a part of the award-winning Irvine School District, sporting facilities and the Orange County Great Park. Live only about 25 minutes away from Laguna Beach.