Irvine, CA
62 Almador
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:22 PM

62 Almador

62 Almador · No Longer Available
Location

62 Almador, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Amazing location in Westpark Recently remodeled Townhouse near shopping and easy access to the 405 freeway. Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage. Soaring ceilings in the living room and open living & dining area with a cozy fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs with vaulted ceiling. Private extra large patio fireplace and lots of light. Close to shopping area, parks, pool and easy access to freeways. Excellent Irvine Schools. University High School boundary. Submit on small pet with pet deposit. New Laminate wood floors at living and dining area. Remodeled Kitchen, granite counter tops, washer, dryer and refrigerator included (upon request) close to community pool and spa. Easy access to tennis courts, basketball courts and parks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Almador have any available units?
62 Almador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 62 Almador have?
Some of 62 Almador's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Almador currently offering any rent specials?
62 Almador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Almador pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Almador is pet friendly.
Does 62 Almador offer parking?
Yes, 62 Almador offers parking.
Does 62 Almador have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Almador offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Almador have a pool?
Yes, 62 Almador has a pool.
Does 62 Almador have accessible units?
No, 62 Almador does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Almador have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Almador does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Almador have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Almador does not have units with air conditioning.
