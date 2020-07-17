62 Almador

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage hot tub new construction tennis court

Amazing location in Westpark Recently remodeled Townhouse near shopping and easy access to the 405 freeway. Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage. Soaring ceilings in the living room and open living & dining area with a cozy fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs with vaulted ceiling. Private extra large patio fireplace and lots of light. Close to shopping area, parks, pool and easy access to freeways. Excellent Irvine Schools. University High School boundary. Submit on small pet with pet deposit. New Laminate wood floors at living and dining area. Remodeled Kitchen, granite counter tops, washer, dryer and refrigerator included (upon request) close to community pool and spa. Easy access to tennis courts, basketball courts and parks