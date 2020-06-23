All apartments in Irvine
61 Gillman Street
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:15 AM

61 Gillman Street

61 Gillman Street · (949) 228-3468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

61 Gillman Street, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
One story single family with 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Remodel kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Wood flooring throughout the house . Bright living room lead to back yard with view of Park. Open front courtyard perfect for family entertainment. The house situated at the quiet neighborhood and 2 car garage. Award school district -Uni-High school and min to UCI. The community association provides pools, tennis courts, spas, and playgrounds in addition to close proximity of shopping centers, schools, parks and the library. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Text Tina at 949-228-3468 for showing. No showing until 07/01/2020. (No room sub-lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Gillman Street have any available units?
61 Gillman Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Gillman Street have?
Some of 61 Gillman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Gillman Street currently offering any rent specials?
61 Gillman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Gillman Street pet-friendly?
No, 61 Gillman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 61 Gillman Street offer parking?
Yes, 61 Gillman Street does offer parking.
Does 61 Gillman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Gillman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Gillman Street have a pool?
Yes, 61 Gillman Street has a pool.
Does 61 Gillman Street have accessible units?
No, 61 Gillman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Gillman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Gillman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Gillman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Gillman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
