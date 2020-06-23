61 Gillman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

One story single family with 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Remodel kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Wood flooring throughout the house . Bright living room lead to back yard with view of Park. Open front courtyard perfect for family entertainment. The house situated at the quiet neighborhood and 2 car garage. Award school district -Uni-High school and min to UCI. The community association provides pools, tennis courts, spas, and playgrounds in addition to close proximity of shopping centers, schools, parks and the library. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Text Tina at 949-228-3468 for showing. No showing until 07/01/2020. (No room sub-lease)