Amenities

in unit laundry pool playground basketball court volleyball court hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room volleyball court

Well maintained condo situated in a beautiful park-like community. Washer/dryer and fridge included. Amenities include pool/spa, basketball court, volleyball court, children's playground, BBQ areas etc. Minutes to award-winning Turtle Rock Elementary and nationally-ranked University High School. One block to Campus Plaza shopping center; across from the University of California at Irvine; a short distance to Trader Joe's, the Farmer's Market every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. til noon, and the movie theaters; minutes to the Upper Newport Bay Ecological Preserve, all freeways, John Wayne Airport, and the beach!