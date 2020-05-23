All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

61 Exeter

61 Exeter · No Longer Available
Location

61 Exeter, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
volleyball court
Well maintained condo situated in a beautiful park-like community. Washer/dryer and fridge included. Amenities include pool/spa, basketball court, volleyball court, children's playground, BBQ areas etc. Minutes to award-winning Turtle Rock Elementary and nationally-ranked University High School. One block to Campus Plaza shopping center; across from the University of California at Irvine; a short distance to Trader Joe's, the Farmer's Market every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. til noon, and the movie theaters; minutes to the Upper Newport Bay Ecological Preserve, all freeways, John Wayne Airport, and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Exeter have any available units?
61 Exeter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 61 Exeter have?
Some of 61 Exeter's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Exeter currently offering any rent specials?
61 Exeter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Exeter pet-friendly?
No, 61 Exeter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 61 Exeter offer parking?
No, 61 Exeter does not offer parking.
Does 61 Exeter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Exeter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Exeter have a pool?
Yes, 61 Exeter has a pool.
Does 61 Exeter have accessible units?
No, 61 Exeter does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Exeter have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Exeter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Exeter have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Exeter does not have units with air conditioning.
