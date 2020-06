Amenities

Newer home located in Eastwood Village Community. Property has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Downstairs has one bedroom and one full bathroom, kitchen with center island, dinning room has entertainment cabinets. Upstairs has master bedroom and master bathroom, two guest bedroom and another full bathroom. Community has pool, spa, basketball court, tennis court, Elementary school. Shopping center close by.