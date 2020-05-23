Amenities

Just bring your toothbrush… Fantastic opportunity to live in this immaculate, completely furnished home in desirable Turtle Rock. From dishes to bedding, to art on the walls this home has being decorated by professional designer and has everything you need. Fabulous private back yard with panoramic views is ideal to enjoy outdoor life style. Resort like pool, spa, and BBQ area. Office with separate entrance. Large living room with fireplace, spacious dining room with beautiful views. Spacious family room opens to the kitchen with breakfast nook. Dramatic staircase leading upstairs. Spectacular master bedroom with luxurious bathroom and walk in closet. 3 additional large bedrooms upstairs. Short distance to the ocean, shopping and entertainment.