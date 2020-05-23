All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6 Skyline.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Skyline
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Skyline

6 Skyline · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6 Skyline, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Just bring your toothbrush… Fantastic opportunity to live in this immaculate, completely furnished home in desirable Turtle Rock. From dishes to bedding, to art on the walls this home has being decorated by professional designer and has everything you need. Fabulous private back yard with panoramic views is ideal to enjoy outdoor life style. Resort like pool, spa, and BBQ area. Office with separate entrance. Large living room with fireplace, spacious dining room with beautiful views. Spacious family room opens to the kitchen with breakfast nook. Dramatic staircase leading upstairs. Spectacular master bedroom with luxurious bathroom and walk in closet. 3 additional large bedrooms upstairs. Short distance to the ocean, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Skyline have any available units?
6 Skyline doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Skyline have?
Some of 6 Skyline's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Skyline currently offering any rent specials?
6 Skyline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Skyline pet-friendly?
No, 6 Skyline is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Skyline offer parking?
No, 6 Skyline does not offer parking.
Does 6 Skyline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Skyline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Skyline have a pool?
Yes, 6 Skyline has a pool.
Does 6 Skyline have accessible units?
No, 6 Skyline does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Skyline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Skyline has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Skyline have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Skyline does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology