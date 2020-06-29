6 RED ROCK

Amenities

Irvine - 3 Bed/2 Bath House - Wood & Tile Flooring - Vaulted Ceilings - Gorgeous!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this cute house in the city of Irvine in South Orange County. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house is approximately 1900 square feet with new paint, wood flooring, new carpet, kitchen & bathroom tile flooring, stove, dishwasher, microwave, 2 car garage, blinds, ceiling fans, fireplace, laundry hookups, vaulted ceilings, vinyl windows, front/rear yard and the gardening expense paid by the owner. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities - water, gas, electricity, trash. This is an adorable house in a wonderful HOA community with great amenities. Hurry this home won't last long. The owner will accept small pets with an additional pet deposit. The house is located in the heart of Irvine near the 5 & 405 freeway intersection, close to the Orange County airport, and Irvine Spectrum.



