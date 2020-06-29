All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6 RED ROCK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 RED ROCK
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

6 RED ROCK

6 Red Rock · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6 Red Rock, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Irvine - 3 Bed/2 Bath House - Wood & Tile Flooring - Vaulted Ceilings - Gorgeous!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this cute house in the city of Irvine in South Orange County. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house is approximately 1900 square feet with new paint, wood flooring, new carpet, kitchen & bathroom tile flooring, stove, dishwasher, microwave, 2 car garage, blinds, ceiling fans, fireplace, laundry hookups, vaulted ceilings, vinyl windows, front/rear yard and the gardening expense paid by the owner. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities - water, gas, electricity, trash. This is an adorable house in a wonderful HOA community with great amenities. Hurry this home won't last long. The owner will accept small pets with an additional pet deposit. The house is located in the heart of Irvine near the 5 & 405 freeway intersection, close to the Orange County airport, and Irvine Spectrum.

For other listings in you area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrrealty.com/rentals.html

(RLNE5483417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 RED ROCK have any available units?
6 RED ROCK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 RED ROCK have?
Some of 6 RED ROCK's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 RED ROCK currently offering any rent specials?
6 RED ROCK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 RED ROCK pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 RED ROCK is pet friendly.
Does 6 RED ROCK offer parking?
Yes, 6 RED ROCK offers parking.
Does 6 RED ROCK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 RED ROCK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 RED ROCK have a pool?
No, 6 RED ROCK does not have a pool.
Does 6 RED ROCK have accessible units?
No, 6 RED ROCK does not have accessible units.
Does 6 RED ROCK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 RED ROCK has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 RED ROCK have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 RED ROCK does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology