Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Gorgeous upgraded SIX Bedroom PLUS VERY Large Den / Study / Bonus Room, three and a half bathrooms in the WESTPARK community. One Bedroom and ensuite bathroom downstairs. Powder room downstairs. Five bedrooms, two bathrooms upstairs. Extra large master bedroom with two walk in closets. Includes separate downstairs laundry room. Beautiful finishes include hardwood floors and travertine tiles downstairs, carpet upstairs. Master Bathroom includes marble floors. Custom blinds, drapes, baseboards and crown mouldings throughout home. Incredible chandeliers in living and dining room areas. Kitchen open to living room with gas fireplace. Cathedral ceilings in front living room and dining room. Backyard area include hardscape & landscape areas, built in BBQ & outside sink. Includes Washer, Dryer & Stainless Steel Refrigerator in Lease. Two car garage PLUS driveway. Association include Tennis Courts, Pool & Jacuzzi. K-8 Plaza Vista School district. Irvine High School District. Excellent location near Harvard & Warner.