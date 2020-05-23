All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 6 Petria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
6 Petria
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

6 Petria

6 Petria · (949) 290-6283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6 Petria, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous upgraded SIX Bedroom PLUS VERY Large Den / Study / Bonus Room, three and a half bathrooms in the WESTPARK community. One Bedroom and ensuite bathroom downstairs. Powder room downstairs. Five bedrooms, two bathrooms upstairs. Extra large master bedroom with two walk in closets. Includes separate downstairs laundry room. Beautiful finishes include hardwood floors and travertine tiles downstairs, carpet upstairs. Master Bathroom includes marble floors. Custom blinds, drapes, baseboards and crown mouldings throughout home. Incredible chandeliers in living and dining room areas. Kitchen open to living room with gas fireplace. Cathedral ceilings in front living room and dining room. Backyard area include hardscape & landscape areas, built in BBQ & outside sink. Includes Washer, Dryer & Stainless Steel Refrigerator in Lease. Two car garage PLUS driveway. Association include Tennis Courts, Pool & Jacuzzi. K-8 Plaza Vista School district. Irvine High School District. Excellent location near Harvard & Warner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Petria have any available units?
6 Petria has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Petria have?
Some of 6 Petria's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Petria currently offering any rent specials?
6 Petria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Petria pet-friendly?
No, 6 Petria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Petria offer parking?
Yes, 6 Petria does offer parking.
Does 6 Petria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Petria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Petria have a pool?
Yes, 6 Petria has a pool.
Does 6 Petria have accessible units?
No, 6 Petria does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Petria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Petria has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Petria have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Petria does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6 Petria?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity