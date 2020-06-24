Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Beautiful 2 Bedroom + Den Home in Villas at San Juaquin - Walk into this home's wonderful open and inviting floor-plan with cathedral ceilings to allow lots of natural light. The living room, dining room and den downstairs all have brand new laminate flooring. The eat in kitchen has abundant storage with pullout drawers in the pantry, granite counter tops, gas stove, a bay window and slider door out to the private enclosed atrium style back patio. Also downstairs is a half bathroom and laundry room with plenty of shelf space. Upstairs you will find each bedroom has their own private full bathroom. Each of the closets have custom "elfa" shelving systems and mirrored closet doors. Upgraded lighting and plantation shutters throughout. Detached oversize 2 car garage with more storage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, stand up freezer, trash and water are all included. This gorgeous community near Culver/Michelson is nestled between the Tennis Racket Club of Irvine and Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course, close to shopping and the freeway.



To see this home email alan at: alan@lrsrm.com



$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.



We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.



Apply online at LRSOrangeCounty.com



(RLNE4450749)