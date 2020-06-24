All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

6 Navarre

6 Navarre · No Longer Available
Location

6 Navarre, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom + Den Home in Villas at San Juaquin - Walk into this home's wonderful open and inviting floor-plan with cathedral ceilings to allow lots of natural light. The living room, dining room and den downstairs all have brand new laminate flooring. The eat in kitchen has abundant storage with pullout drawers in the pantry, granite counter tops, gas stove, a bay window and slider door out to the private enclosed atrium style back patio. Also downstairs is a half bathroom and laundry room with plenty of shelf space. Upstairs you will find each bedroom has their own private full bathroom. Each of the closets have custom "elfa" shelving systems and mirrored closet doors. Upgraded lighting and plantation shutters throughout. Detached oversize 2 car garage with more storage. Refrigerator, washer/dryer, stand up freezer, trash and water are all included. This gorgeous community near Culver/Michelson is nestled between the Tennis Racket Club of Irvine and Rancho San Joaquin Golf Course, close to shopping and the freeway.

To see this home email alan at: alan@lrsrm.com

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.

Apply online at LRSOrangeCounty.com

(RLNE4450749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Navarre have any available units?
6 Navarre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Navarre have?
Some of 6 Navarre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Navarre currently offering any rent specials?
6 Navarre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Navarre pet-friendly?
No, 6 Navarre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Navarre offer parking?
Yes, 6 Navarre offers parking.
Does 6 Navarre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Navarre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Navarre have a pool?
No, 6 Navarre does not have a pool.
Does 6 Navarre have accessible units?
No, 6 Navarre does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Navarre have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Navarre does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Navarre have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Navarre does not have units with air conditioning.
