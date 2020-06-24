6 Morning Dew

Amenities
Wonderful cul-de-sac location 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in Turtle Rock, Irvine - Wonderful cul-de-sac location 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in Turtle Rock, Irvine. The home is 2423 sqft with a nice fireplace in the living room. Beautiful quiet neighborhood with great schools Turtle Rock (K - 6), Rancho San Joaquin (7 - 8) & University HS (9 - 12). There is a 2 car attached garage with plenty of room for storage. Gardener for the front and back yards included in the rent.
Call today for further details and showing times
Wethergage Management
949-380-1323
(RLNE5047768)