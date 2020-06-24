6 Morning Dew

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful cul-de-sac location 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in Turtle Rock, Irvine - Wonderful cul-de-sac location 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in Turtle Rock, Irvine. The home is 2423 sqft with a nice fireplace in the living room. Beautiful quiet neighborhood with great schools Turtle Rock (K - 6), Rancho San Joaquin (7 - 8) & University HS (9 - 12). There is a 2 car attached garage with plenty of room for storage. Gardener for the front and back yards included in the rent.



Call today for further details and showing times



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



(RLNE5047768)