6 Mericort

Just on the market and won’t last!! One of the lowest priced 4 BR homes in Irvine. Like new inside and out, this Detached 4 bedroom (3 up + 1 down) and 3 bath is conveniently located near the 5 fwy in Irvine. Currently being updated with designer paint, new carpet and custom upgrades throughout property with an open concept. Every room in the house is spacious including a warm great room, chef’s kitchen with walk-in pantry and oversized secondary bedrooms. Dark Maple wood floors throughout first floor, stainless steel appliances with Italian Granite and Marble countertops throughout, and travertine tile floors in all bathrooms offer luxury living. Other upgrades include crown moulding, garage with epoxy flooring and storage cabinets. Entertainer’s backyard features French doors and a built-in BBQ. Nearby are a beautiful community pool, Award Winning Schools (Hicks Canyon Elementary School, Orchard Hills Middle School and Beckman High School), multiple shopping centers and parks, and many other great features that Irvine has to offer. A MUST SEE!!! Please call Jeannie at (949) 648-9592 to schedule an appointment.