Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6 Mericort

6 Mericort · No Longer Available
Location

6 Mericort, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Just on the market and won’t last!! One of the lowest priced 4 BR homes in Irvine. Like new inside and out, this Detached 4 bedroom (3 up + 1 down) and 3 bath is conveniently located near the 5 fwy in Irvine. Currently being updated with designer paint, new carpet and custom upgrades throughout property with an open concept. Every room in the house is spacious including a warm great room, chef’s kitchen with walk-in pantry and oversized secondary bedrooms. Dark Maple wood floors throughout first floor, stainless steel appliances with Italian Granite and Marble countertops throughout, and travertine tile floors in all bathrooms offer luxury living. Other upgrades include crown moulding, garage with epoxy flooring and storage cabinets. Entertainer’s backyard features French doors and a built-in BBQ. Nearby are a beautiful community pool, Award Winning Schools (Hicks Canyon Elementary School, Orchard Hills Middle School and Beckman High School), multiple shopping centers and parks, and many other great features that Irvine has to offer. A MUST SEE!!! Please call Jeannie at (949) 648-9592 to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Mericort have any available units?
6 Mericort doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Mericort have?
Some of 6 Mericort's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Mericort currently offering any rent specials?
6 Mericort isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Mericort pet-friendly?
No, 6 Mericort is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Mericort offer parking?
Yes, 6 Mericort does offer parking.
Does 6 Mericort have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Mericort does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Mericort have a pool?
Yes, 6 Mericort has a pool.
Does 6 Mericort have accessible units?
No, 6 Mericort does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Mericort have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Mericort has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Mericort have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Mericort does not have units with air conditioning.
