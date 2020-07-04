All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 19 2020

6 Indigo

6 Indigo · No Longer Available
Location

6 Indigo, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous 5 bedroom home on a cul de sac in the exclusive gated community of Oak Creek. Desirable main floor bedroom with a full bath. This stunning home with designer, neutral paint, beautiful tile flooring, crown molding, plantation shutters, has a fantastic open floorplan with elegant formal living and dining rooms. The family room has a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, recessed lighting, breakfast bar, and eat-in kitchen area. You will also find stainless appliances & pantry. The spacious master bedroom comes complete with a luxurious ensuite bath. You’ll find granite countertops, dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. There are 2 huge walk-in closets. Secondary bedrooms are located on the opposite side, away from the master bedroom. There is a large loft area with wood floors. Private backyard with custom patio & plenty of space for entertaining with built-in BBQ area. Walking distance to Oak Creek Elementary, parks & tot lot. Enjoy the wonderful amenities that Oak Creek has to offer with community pools, tennis & volleyball. You’ll find shopping and fun dining options within walking distance as well. Please see the convenient walkthrough to get a feel for the floorplan and features from the safety and comfort of your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Indigo have any available units?
6 Indigo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Indigo have?
Some of 6 Indigo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Indigo currently offering any rent specials?
6 Indigo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Indigo pet-friendly?
No, 6 Indigo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Indigo offer parking?
No, 6 Indigo does not offer parking.
Does 6 Indigo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Indigo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Indigo have a pool?
Yes, 6 Indigo has a pool.
Does 6 Indigo have accessible units?
Yes, 6 Indigo has accessible units.
Does 6 Indigo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Indigo has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Indigo have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Indigo does not have units with air conditioning.

