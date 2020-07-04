Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bedroom home on a cul de sac in the exclusive gated community of Oak Creek. Desirable main floor bedroom with a full bath. This stunning home with designer, neutral paint, beautiful tile flooring, crown molding, plantation shutters, has a fantastic open floorplan with elegant formal living and dining rooms. The family room has a cozy fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, recessed lighting, breakfast bar, and eat-in kitchen area. You will also find stainless appliances & pantry. The spacious master bedroom comes complete with a luxurious ensuite bath. You’ll find granite countertops, dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. There are 2 huge walk-in closets. Secondary bedrooms are located on the opposite side, away from the master bedroom. There is a large loft area with wood floors. Private backyard with custom patio & plenty of space for entertaining with built-in BBQ area. Walking distance to Oak Creek Elementary, parks & tot lot. Enjoy the wonderful amenities that Oak Creek has to offer with community pools, tennis & volleyball. You’ll find shopping and fun dining options within walking distance as well. Please see the convenient walkthrough to get a feel for the floorplan and features from the safety and comfort of your home.