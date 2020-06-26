Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Live in Luxury | Prime Westpark Location - Come experience what the exclusive community of Westpark has to offer! This home has a light and bright, open floor plan with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms and is located within the highly sought after University High School district! Beautifully upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom back splash, and spacious breakfast nook. Huge living & family rooms, a separate dining room, and large private back yard make this home perfect for entertaining. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Conveniently located within walking distance to parks, shopping, walking trails, and all of the great Westpark association amenities. Kitchen fridge included with the lease. This home is a must see!



(RLNE5002305)