Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool hot tub

*** Fabulous Northpark Square Community townhome with attached two-car garage and very cool open floor plan: all living space on “the same level” (nobody above or below)!! ***The open floor plan living room and Kitchen & Dining area have high ceiling!*** Enjoy Nice Private balcony next to the living room & dining area!*** 2 bedrooms on the main level including a private master suite with a master bathroom and a walk in closet.***Resort-style amenities include pool and spa, sports courts, parks, and more.***Hurry! This nice home in the prime location is a perfect!