Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

6 Bolinas

6 Bolinas · No Longer Available
Location

6 Bolinas, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
*** Fabulous Northpark Square Community townhome with attached two-car garage and very cool open floor plan: all living space on “the same level” (nobody above or below)!! ***The open floor plan living room and Kitchen & Dining area have high ceiling!*** Enjoy Nice Private balcony next to the living room & dining area!*** 2 bedrooms on the main level including a private master suite with a master bathroom and a walk in closet.***Resort-style amenities include pool and spa, sports courts, parks, and more.***Hurry! This nice home in the prime location is a perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Bolinas have any available units?
6 Bolinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Bolinas have?
Some of 6 Bolinas's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Bolinas currently offering any rent specials?
6 Bolinas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Bolinas pet-friendly?
No, 6 Bolinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Bolinas offer parking?
Yes, 6 Bolinas does offer parking.
Does 6 Bolinas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Bolinas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Bolinas have a pool?
Yes, 6 Bolinas has a pool.
Does 6 Bolinas have accessible units?
No, 6 Bolinas does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Bolinas have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Bolinas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Bolinas have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Bolinas does not have units with air conditioning.
