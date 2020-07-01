Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Quiet & Private Interior Location Backing to the Park. Only 2 doors down from Pool/Park/Playground/Tennis Courts/Basketball Courts. Totally Private with no one in the back. Dramatic Light & Bright Open Modern Floor Plan with lots of Windows & Soaring High Ceilings. 1 BR & Full BA on 1st Floor, Breakfast Nook, Formal Dining, Separate Living & Family Room, Large Master Bedroom with High Ceiling & Huge Walk-in-Closet. Attached 2-Car Oversized Garage with Shelving/Cabinets & Plenty of Storage Space. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included. Newer Furnace & A/C. Highly Upgraded with New Carpet & Fresh Paint Throughout. Upgraded Large Ceramic Tiles Throughout the 1st Floor, Plantation Shutters throughout, French Door, Professionally Landscaped with new Built-in BBQ Grill, Covered Patio, Completely Remodeled Chef's Dream Kitchen with Granite, Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Oven/Microwave, Refrigerator. Recessed Lighting & Designer Chandelier. Sparkling Association Amenities include Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Tot Lots, Parks, and so much more! Walk/Bike to High School/Middle School/Elementary School as well as Bus Service to Schools. Minutes Away From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Recreation Destinations and nearby access to the 5, 55, and 405 freeways. Don't Miss Out On This Exceptional Home! Ready for occupancy immediately. Won’t last! https://youtu.be/EzMVF5Yn-a0