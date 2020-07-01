All apartments in Irvine
6 Bahia

6 Bahia · No Longer Available
Location

6 Bahia, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Quiet & Private Interior Location Backing to the Park. Only 2 doors down from Pool/Park/Playground/Tennis Courts/Basketball Courts. Totally Private with no one in the back. Dramatic Light & Bright Open Modern Floor Plan with lots of Windows & Soaring High Ceilings. 1 BR & Full BA on 1st Floor, Breakfast Nook, Formal Dining, Separate Living & Family Room, Large Master Bedroom with High Ceiling & Huge Walk-in-Closet. Attached 2-Car Oversized Garage with Shelving/Cabinets & Plenty of Storage Space. Refrigerator/Washer/Dryer Included. Newer Furnace & A/C. Highly Upgraded with New Carpet & Fresh Paint Throughout. Upgraded Large Ceramic Tiles Throughout the 1st Floor, Plantation Shutters throughout, French Door, Professionally Landscaped with new Built-in BBQ Grill, Covered Patio, Completely Remodeled Chef's Dream Kitchen with Granite, Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Oven/Microwave, Refrigerator. Recessed Lighting & Designer Chandelier. Sparkling Association Amenities include Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Tot Lots, Parks, and so much more! Walk/Bike to High School/Middle School/Elementary School as well as Bus Service to Schools. Minutes Away From Fine Dining, Shopping, Entertainment, Recreation Destinations and nearby access to the 5, 55, and 405 freeways. Don't Miss Out On This Exceptional Home! Ready for occupancy immediately. Won’t last! https://youtu.be/EzMVF5Yn-a0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Bahia have any available units?
6 Bahia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 6 Bahia have?
Some of 6 Bahia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Bahia currently offering any rent specials?
6 Bahia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Bahia pet-friendly?
No, 6 Bahia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 6 Bahia offer parking?
Yes, 6 Bahia offers parking.
Does 6 Bahia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Bahia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Bahia have a pool?
Yes, 6 Bahia has a pool.
Does 6 Bahia have accessible units?
No, 6 Bahia does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Bahia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Bahia has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Bahia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Bahia has units with air conditioning.

