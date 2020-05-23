All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 59 Vernal Spring.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
59 Vernal Spring
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

59 Vernal Spring

59 Vernal Spring · (949) 791-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

59 Vernal Spring, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Highly desirable single story Master's Collection estate home over half an acre lot with pasture views of rolling hills and the surrounding canyon. The main house has three bedrooms plus an office, an expansive great room with a fireplace, formal dining room overlooking the courtyard and gourmet chef's kitchen and a breakfast table with canyon views. The large master suite and bath area has two separate showers, one steam and clothes lover dream closet. The separate guest casita hosts one bedroom, bathroom and separate sitting area. The backyard features an in ground pool and spa, outdoor pavilion with fireplace, BBQ and a large grassy area. The gated motor court offers plenty of private parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Vernal Spring have any available units?
59 Vernal Spring has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Vernal Spring have?
Some of 59 Vernal Spring's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Vernal Spring currently offering any rent specials?
59 Vernal Spring isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Vernal Spring pet-friendly?
No, 59 Vernal Spring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Vernal Spring offer parking?
Yes, 59 Vernal Spring does offer parking.
Does 59 Vernal Spring have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Vernal Spring does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Vernal Spring have a pool?
Yes, 59 Vernal Spring has a pool.
Does 59 Vernal Spring have accessible units?
No, 59 Vernal Spring does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Vernal Spring have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Vernal Spring has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Vernal Spring have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Vernal Spring does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 59 Vernal Spring?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity