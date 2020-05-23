59 Vernal Spring

Amenities

Highly desirable single story Master's Collection estate home over half an acre lot with pasture views of rolling hills and the surrounding canyon. The main house has three bedrooms plus an office, an expansive great room with a fireplace, formal dining room overlooking the courtyard and gourmet chef's kitchen and a breakfast table with canyon views. The large master suite and bath area has two separate showers, one steam and clothes lover dream closet. The separate guest casita hosts one bedroom, bathroom and separate sitting area. The backyard features an in ground pool and spa, outdoor pavilion with fireplace, BBQ and a large grassy area. The gated motor court offers plenty of private parking.