59 strawberry grove

3 bedroom home in Cypress Village - Property Id: 159819



Townhouse for rent in Cypress Village. This house features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft, study area, pantry and attached 2 car garage. Carpet was replaced this year. There is a good sized yard. Recessed lighting is present in all rooms. This is a rear property with no house behind it. It is walking distance to the park and school. The community has a barbecue, picnic areas, pool and spa.



My phone number. Feel free to text or call.

(949) 864-6838



added wifi enabled thermostat

new washer,dryer, refrigerator available for additional $60/month.

