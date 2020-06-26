All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 3 2019

59 strawberry grove

59 Strawberry Grove · No Longer Available
Location

59 Strawberry Grove, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom home in Cypress Village - Property Id: 159819

Townhouse for rent in Cypress Village. This house features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft, study area, pantry and attached 2 car garage. Carpet was replaced this year. There is a good sized yard. Recessed lighting is present in all rooms. This is a rear property with no house behind it. It is walking distance to the park and school. The community has a barbecue, picnic areas, pool and spa.

My phone number. Feel free to text or call.
(949) 864-6838

notes:
added wifi enabled thermostat
new washer,dryer, refrigerator available for additional $60/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159819p
Property Id 159819

(RLNE5171921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

