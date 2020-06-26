59 strawberry grove

Amenities
3 bedroom home in Cypress Village - Property Id: 159819
Townhouse for rent in Cypress Village. This house features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, loft, study area, pantry and attached 2 car garage. Carpet was replaced this year. There is a good sized yard. Recessed lighting is present in all rooms. This is a rear property with no house behind it. It is walking distance to the park and school. The community has a barbecue, picnic areas, pool and spa.
My phone number. Feel free to text or call.
(949) 864-6838
notes:
added wifi enabled thermostat
new washer,dryer, refrigerator available for additional $60/month.
