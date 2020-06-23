All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:28 PM

59 Cartwheel

59 Cartwheel · No Longer Available
Location

59 Cartwheel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
BRAND NEW luxurious two-story home located at the Guard Gated Community of Altair! This unique floorplan with a downstairs Master Suite complete with a large Walk in Closet and a Spa inspired Master Bathroom. The welcoming Open Floor Plan highlights a stunning two story ceiling to include the Dining and Great Room both of which seamlessly connect to the Chef Inspired Kitchen featuring Wolf heavy-gauge stainless-steel built in Appliances, Large Farmhouse kitchen sink with designer Moen Faucet and push button disposal, extensive Shaker-style cabinets with soft-close hinges and under-cabinet task lighting. While in the kitchen you can gaze out across the Great Room through the Win-Dor stackable Sliders out to your beautiful California Room complete with its built-in Fireplace. The downstairs flooring has been upgraded with hardwood floors throughout and the upstairs has a plush Mohawk carpet. The home is also equipped with full solar power. The Resort Style Amenities include Club House, Heated Swimming Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots, Hiking Trails and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Cartwheel have any available units?
59 Cartwheel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 59 Cartwheel have?
Some of 59 Cartwheel's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Cartwheel currently offering any rent specials?
59 Cartwheel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Cartwheel pet-friendly?
No, 59 Cartwheel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Cartwheel offer parking?
Yes, 59 Cartwheel offers parking.
Does 59 Cartwheel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Cartwheel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Cartwheel have a pool?
Yes, 59 Cartwheel has a pool.
Does 59 Cartwheel have accessible units?
No, 59 Cartwheel does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Cartwheel have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Cartwheel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Cartwheel have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Cartwheel does not have units with air conditioning.

