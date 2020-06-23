59 Cartwheel

Amenities

BRAND NEW luxurious two-story home located at the Guard Gated Community of Altair! This unique floorplan with a downstairs Master Suite complete with a large Walk in Closet and a Spa inspired Master Bathroom. The welcoming Open Floor Plan highlights a stunning two story ceiling to include the Dining and Great Room both of which seamlessly connect to the Chef Inspired Kitchen featuring Wolf heavy-gauge stainless-steel built in Appliances, Large Farmhouse kitchen sink with designer Moen Faucet and push button disposal, extensive Shaker-style cabinets with soft-close hinges and under-cabinet task lighting. While in the kitchen you can gaze out across the Great Room through the Win-Dor stackable Sliders out to your beautiful California Room complete with its built-in Fireplace. The downstairs flooring has been upgraded with hardwood floors throughout and the upstairs has a plush Mohawk carpet. The home is also equipped with full solar power. The Resort Style Amenities include Club House, Heated Swimming Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots, Hiking Trails and much more!