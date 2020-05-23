All apartments in Irvine
59 Bell Chime
59 Bell Chime

59 Bell Chime · No Longer Available
Location

59 Bell Chime, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely DETACHED home in desirable community of Portola Springs. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large center island, recessed lights and full backsplash. French doors connect to spacious patio in dinning area. Master bedroom features a walk-in-closet and upgraded Master Bath. Two other spacious bedrooms share the Jack-and-Jill bathroom with dual sinks. Two Car attached garage with direct access. Great location near parks with playgrounds, enjoy resort like amenities such as swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, basket ball courts, club house. Award winning Irvine Unified schools. Refrigerator, washer and dryer all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Bell Chime have any available units?
59 Bell Chime doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 59 Bell Chime have?
Some of 59 Bell Chime's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Bell Chime currently offering any rent specials?
59 Bell Chime is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Bell Chime pet-friendly?
No, 59 Bell Chime is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 59 Bell Chime offer parking?
Yes, 59 Bell Chime offers parking.
Does 59 Bell Chime have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Bell Chime offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Bell Chime have a pool?
Yes, 59 Bell Chime has a pool.
Does 59 Bell Chime have accessible units?
No, 59 Bell Chime does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Bell Chime have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Bell Chime has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Bell Chime have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Bell Chime does not have units with air conditioning.
