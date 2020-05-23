59 Bell Chime

Amenities

Lovely DETACHED home in desirable community of Portola Springs. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large center island, recessed lights and full backsplash. French doors connect to spacious patio in dinning area. Master bedroom features a walk-in-closet and upgraded Master Bath. Two other spacious bedrooms share the Jack-and-Jill bathroom with dual sinks. Two Car attached garage with direct access. Great location near parks with playgrounds, enjoy resort like amenities such as swimming pool, spa, tennis courts, basket ball courts, club house. Award winning Irvine Unified schools. Refrigerator, washer and dryer all included.