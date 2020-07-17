All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 58 Vermillion.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
58 Vermillion
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:14 PM

58 Vermillion

58 Vermillion · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

58 Vermillion, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
A spectacular premium location with a great view in Quail Hills!
Amazingly facing to the large commons park, 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Two stories and high castle-soaring master bedroom ceiling, all the windows around feature plenty of blooming trees and natural light! This generous home has an open floor plan, a separate living room with a cozy fireplace and new paintings,and a spacious dining room. Within the kitchen has a beautiful crystal white quartz countertop, and a GE refrigerator, as well as recessed lightings and custom travertine floorings along the stairs. Inside the laundry area has a new WP washer and dryer, and a two-car direct garage access nearby. A lot of parking space outside the park. A short walk to Starbucks at the shopping center, Alderwood Elementary School and University High school district.
The community of Quail Hills features resort type amenities including swimming pools and spas, a gym, tennis courts, walking and riding trails, a baseball field, nearby playgrounds for kids and a BBQ area for family fun.
Easy to show, motivated seller!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Vermillion have any available units?
58 Vermillion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Vermillion have?
Some of 58 Vermillion's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Vermillion currently offering any rent specials?
58 Vermillion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Vermillion pet-friendly?
No, 58 Vermillion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Vermillion offer parking?
Yes, 58 Vermillion offers parking.
Does 58 Vermillion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Vermillion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Vermillion have a pool?
Yes, 58 Vermillion has a pool.
Does 58 Vermillion have accessible units?
No, 58 Vermillion does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Vermillion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Vermillion has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Vermillion have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Vermillion does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology