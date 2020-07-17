58 Vermillion

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

A spectacular premium location with a great view in Quail Hills!

Amazingly facing to the large commons park, 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Two stories and high castle-soaring master bedroom ceiling, all the windows around feature plenty of blooming trees and natural light! This generous home has an open floor plan, a separate living room with a cozy fireplace and new paintings,and a spacious dining room. Within the kitchen has a beautiful crystal white quartz countertop, and a GE refrigerator, as well as recessed lightings and custom travertine floorings along the stairs. Inside the laundry area has a new WP washer and dryer, and a two-car direct garage access nearby. A lot of parking space outside the park. A short walk to Starbucks at the shopping center, Alderwood Elementary School and University High school district.

The community of Quail Hills features resort type amenities including swimming pools and spas, a gym, tennis courts, walking and riding trails, a baseball field, nearby playgrounds for kids and a BBQ area for family fun.

Easy to show, motivated seller!