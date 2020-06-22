58 Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541

Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net



Come and take a tour today using our automated Rently lock box. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Register for a tour to see this property for yourself.



Beautiful 2-story corner lot condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the fantastic Woodbury community features 3 BR, 3 BA, & attached 2 car garage. The spacious, bright & open floor plan greets you upon entering, w/the living room offering a fireplace, a reserved space for entertainment center & upgraded hardwood flooring throughout. Gorgeous kitchen features a plethora of white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, white countertops, a large center island w/seating area & the dining room opens to an expanded patio area providing a great space for family gatherings. This home offers two Master Suites, with one Master Bedroom on the Main Floor, and a 2nd Master Bedroom on the Second Floor. Both of the Master Suites feature walk-in closets, dual vanities, shower and relaxing tubs. The main floor offers another Bedroom & full Bath, perfect for a guest bedroom. The upper level includes an large space great to use as a den/family room, with a dedicated office area that includes built-in cabinetry, it features high ceilings & French Doors that open to green & peaceful views. The home offers central air and heating, washer and dryer and the amazing resort-like community amenities include: clubhouse, parks, pools, spas, BBQ grills, picnic areas, playgrounds, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts. Assigned to top rated elementary, middle & high schools, all part of the prestigious Irvine Unified School District, w/UC Irvine just a short drive away. Great location within walking distance to elementary school & Woodbury Town center & access to additional nearby shopping, dining & entertainment options including Irvine Spectrum Center! Come by to take a look, this is definitely a must see! Pet Friendly.



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



Rental Terms: 12 month lease Rent: $3,850, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $4,250



Pet Policy: Please submit info on pets for approval, if approved pets will require an additional $500 added to security deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.