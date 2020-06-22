All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

58 Plantation

58 Plantation · No Longer Available
Location

58 Plantation, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

Come and take a tour today using our automated Rently lock box. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Register for a tour to see this property for yourself.

Beautiful 2-story corner lot condo located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the fantastic Woodbury community features 3 BR, 3 BA, & attached 2 car garage. The spacious, bright & open floor plan greets you upon entering, w/the living room offering a fireplace, a reserved space for entertainment center & upgraded hardwood flooring throughout. Gorgeous kitchen features a plethora of white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, white countertops, a large center island w/seating area & the dining room opens to an expanded patio area providing a great space for family gatherings. This home offers two Master Suites, with one Master Bedroom on the Main Floor, and a 2nd Master Bedroom on the Second Floor. Both of the Master Suites feature walk-in closets, dual vanities, shower and relaxing tubs. The main floor offers another Bedroom & full Bath, perfect for a guest bedroom. The upper level includes an large space great to use as a den/family room, with a dedicated office area that includes built-in cabinetry, it features high ceilings & French Doors that open to green & peaceful views. The home offers central air and heating, washer and dryer and the amazing resort-like community amenities include: clubhouse, parks, pools, spas, BBQ grills, picnic areas, playgrounds, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts. Assigned to top rated elementary, middle & high schools, all part of the prestigious Irvine Unified School District, w/UC Irvine just a short drive away. Great location within walking distance to elementary school & Woodbury Town center & access to additional nearby shopping, dining & entertainment options including Irvine Spectrum Center! Come by to take a look, this is definitely a must see! Pet Friendly.

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Rental Terms: 12 month lease Rent: $3,850, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $4,250

Pet Policy: Please submit info on pets for approval, if approved pets will require an additional $500 added to security deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Plantation have any available units?
58 Plantation doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Plantation have?
Some of 58 Plantation's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
58 Plantation isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Plantation pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Plantation is pet friendly.
Does 58 Plantation offer parking?
Yes, 58 Plantation does offer parking.
Does 58 Plantation have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Plantation offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Plantation have a pool?
Yes, 58 Plantation has a pool.
Does 58 Plantation have accessible units?
No, 58 Plantation does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Plantation have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Plantation does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Plantation have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 58 Plantation has units with air conditioning.
