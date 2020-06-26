All apartments in Irvine
58 Cartier Aisle
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

58 Cartier Aisle

58 Cartier Aisle · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

58 Cartier Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Bright & Airy Corner Upstairs Unit in Northwood Villa, 2 Bed room and 2 Full Bath, High Vaulted Ceilings, Newer A/C Unit, Newer Carpet for two Bedrooms, Hardwood Flooring in Living Room & Stairway, Spacious Master Bedroom with Huge Walk-in Closet, Separate Laundry Room Inside, Direct
Access to One Car Garage & One Detached Garage(Just across, Total Two Car Garage), Living Room Access to Balcony Area, This Community has Pool, Close to All, Shopping, Restaurant....Freeway....Very Convenient Location.... Must See !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Cartier Aisle have any available units?
58 Cartier Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 58 Cartier Aisle have?
Some of 58 Cartier Aisle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Cartier Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
58 Cartier Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Cartier Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 58 Cartier Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 58 Cartier Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 58 Cartier Aisle offers parking.
Does 58 Cartier Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Cartier Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Cartier Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 58 Cartier Aisle has a pool.
Does 58 Cartier Aisle have accessible units?
No, 58 Cartier Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Cartier Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Cartier Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Cartier Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 58 Cartier Aisle has units with air conditioning.
