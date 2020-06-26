58 Cartier Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Bright & Airy Corner Upstairs Unit in Northwood Villa, 2 Bed room and 2 Full Bath, High Vaulted Ceilings, Newer A/C Unit, Newer Carpet for two Bedrooms, Hardwood Flooring in Living Room & Stairway, Spacious Master Bedroom with Huge Walk-in Closet, Separate Laundry Room Inside, Direct

Access to One Car Garage & One Detached Garage(Just across, Total Two Car Garage), Living Room Access to Balcony Area, This Community has Pool, Close to All, Shopping, Restaurant....Freeway....Very Convenient Location.... Must See !!!