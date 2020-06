Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Nice upgraded 2 bedrooms, 2 baths (3rd room is a den with built in bookshelves, can easily be used as a 3rd bedroom) in Turtle Rock, remodel kitchen with corian counter-top, remodel master bathroom, plantation shutters, high ceilings, crown molding, engineering wood flooring. Spacious, bright and open. Detached 2 car garages, surrounded by mature trees, nice association with tennis courts and pools. Great school districts. Close to shopping center, restaurants and freeways.