57 Orchard

Rare one story remodeled detached single family home , lowest priced for rent in Irvine. It features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, attached 2 car garages and good size yard. Best interior location in Orange tree community in Irvine. The house has been remodeled . Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and appliances, gas cook top with newer ranch hood. Newer wooden floor through out living areas and tiles in wet areas. Newer ceiling fans, newer recessed lights. Central air and heating. The house is right across from HOA swimming pool. It is centrally located in Irvine. Walking distance to Irvine Valley College, hospitals, shopping and dinning, easy access to 405, 5 and 133. High school is famous Woodbridge high school. Please contact Barbara at 949 413 3257 for showing appointment. Open house on Saturday, November 23 rd and Sunday , November 24 th, from 12 pm to 4 pm. Please text or call Gexin Tang at 949 836 1888 or email at Tanggexin@yahoo.com for any questions.the house will be available on February 1 st. 2020.