Irvine, CA
57 Orchard
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:12 PM

57 Orchard

57 Orchard · No Longer Available
Location

57 Orchard, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rare one story remodeled detached single family home , lowest priced for rent in Irvine. It features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, attached 2 car garages and good size yard. Best interior location in Orange tree community in Irvine. The house has been remodeled . Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and appliances, gas cook top with newer ranch hood. Newer wooden floor through out living areas and tiles in wet areas. Newer ceiling fans, newer recessed lights. Central air and heating. The house is right across from HOA swimming pool. It is centrally located in Irvine. Walking distance to Irvine Valley College, hospitals, shopping and dinning, easy access to 405, 5 and 133. High school is famous Woodbridge high school. Please contact Barbara at 949 413 3257 for showing appointment. Open house on Saturday, November 23 rd and Sunday , November 24 th, from 12 pm to 4 pm. Please text or call Gexin Tang at 949 836 1888 or email at Tanggexin@yahoo.com for any questions.the house will be available on February 1 st. 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Orchard have any available units?
57 Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 57 Orchard have?
Some of 57 Orchard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
57 Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Orchard pet-friendly?
No, 57 Orchard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 57 Orchard offer parking?
Yes, 57 Orchard offers parking.
Does 57 Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Orchard have a pool?
Yes, 57 Orchard has a pool.
Does 57 Orchard have accessible units?
No, 57 Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Orchard have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 Orchard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Orchard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 57 Orchard has units with air conditioning.
