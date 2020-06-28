56 Prickly Pear

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful detached home in Quiet inside location**Beautiful Casero Model 2 designed by Standard Pacific Homes in the Newer Development of Portola Springs**Top ranking schools**Great floor plan w/many popular features**This beautiful home has 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage**Most Popular open floor plan in Casero tract**Beautiful hardwood floor downstairs, window blinds and custom paint throughout**Downstairs bedroom w/full bath**Wide open floor plan w/great room, kitchen & dining area**Gourmet kitchen w/big island, Granite counter top, breakfast nook bar, white cabinets, SS appliances, and sliding glass door to yard**Convenient direct access garage to kitchen**Spacious master bedroom w/large walk-in closet and lots of windows**Beautiful master bath w/dual sinks, Designer mosaic tiles romantic tub, and walk-in shower**Original loft is converted into a small bedroom**Every bedrooms are spacious with Ceiling fans**Neutral Ceramic tile floors for all bathrooms**Upstairs individual laundry room**Romantic cozy yard landscaped w/beautiful custom brick work, flower bed w/low maintenance for perfect family entertaining**Many**MUST SEE**