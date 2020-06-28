All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 PM

56 Prickly Pear

56 Prickly Pear · No Longer Available
Location

56 Prickly Pear, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful detached home in Quiet inside location**Beautiful Casero Model 2 designed by Standard Pacific Homes in the Newer Development of Portola Springs**Top ranking schools**Great floor plan w/many popular features**This beautiful home has 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage**Most Popular open floor plan in Casero tract**Beautiful hardwood floor downstairs, window blinds and custom paint throughout**Downstairs bedroom w/full bath**Wide open floor plan w/great room, kitchen & dining area**Gourmet kitchen w/big island, Granite counter top, breakfast nook bar, white cabinets, SS appliances, and sliding glass door to yard**Convenient direct access garage to kitchen**Spacious master bedroom w/large walk-in closet and lots of windows**Beautiful master bath w/dual sinks, Designer mosaic tiles romantic tub, and walk-in shower**Original loft is converted into a small bedroom**Every bedrooms are spacious with Ceiling fans**Neutral Ceramic tile floors for all bathrooms**Upstairs individual laundry room**Romantic cozy yard landscaped w/beautiful custom brick work, flower bed w/low maintenance for perfect family entertaining**Many**MUST SEE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Prickly Pear have any available units?
56 Prickly Pear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 56 Prickly Pear have?
Some of 56 Prickly Pear's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Prickly Pear currently offering any rent specials?
56 Prickly Pear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Prickly Pear pet-friendly?
No, 56 Prickly Pear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 56 Prickly Pear offer parking?
Yes, 56 Prickly Pear offers parking.
Does 56 Prickly Pear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Prickly Pear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Prickly Pear have a pool?
No, 56 Prickly Pear does not have a pool.
Does 56 Prickly Pear have accessible units?
No, 56 Prickly Pear does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Prickly Pear have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Prickly Pear has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Prickly Pear have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Prickly Pear does not have units with air conditioning.
