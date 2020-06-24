All apartments in Irvine
56 Juneberry

Location

56 Juneberry, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Upgraded Two Story Single Family Home - This fully upgraded two story single family home located in the peaceful and charming Columbus Grove Community. It features 5 bedrooms, 4bathrooms, 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs, Open kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, Massive center island has wine cooler, Custom bulit-in wine cabinet in dining room. The luxurious master bedroom has a retreat, walk-in closets, fireplace, and surround Sound. Master bathroom has hydro-system 8-jet whirlpool tub and walk-in shower. Second bedroom also has its individual bath, Backyard features built-in BBQ with sitting area, fountain, and has plenty of fruit trees, Awarding Winning Irvine School District. Its very convenient location, very nearby school, park, restaurants and shopping Center 0.8 miles to Costco, Target, Whole food, and TJ Maxx, 5.8 miles to South Coast Plaza, 3.6 miles to UC Irvine.

(RLNE4743573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Juneberry have any available units?
56 Juneberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 56 Juneberry have?
Some of 56 Juneberry's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Juneberry currently offering any rent specials?
56 Juneberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Juneberry pet-friendly?
No, 56 Juneberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 56 Juneberry offer parking?
No, 56 Juneberry does not offer parking.
Does 56 Juneberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Juneberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Juneberry have a pool?
Yes, 56 Juneberry has a pool.
Does 56 Juneberry have accessible units?
No, 56 Juneberry does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Juneberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Juneberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Juneberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 Juneberry does not have units with air conditioning.
