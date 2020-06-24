56 Juneberry

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Upgraded Two Story Single Family Home - This fully upgraded two story single family home located in the peaceful and charming Columbus Grove Community. It features 5 bedrooms, 4bathrooms, 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs, Open kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a built-in refrigerator, Massive center island has wine cooler, Custom bulit-in wine cabinet in dining room. The luxurious master bedroom has a retreat, walk-in closets, fireplace, and surround Sound. Master bathroom has hydro-system 8-jet whirlpool tub and walk-in shower. Second bedroom also has its individual bath, Backyard features built-in BBQ with sitting area, fountain, and has plenty of fruit trees, Awarding Winning Irvine School District. Its very convenient location, very nearby school, park, restaurants and shopping Center 0.8 miles to Costco, Target, Whole food, and TJ Maxx, 5.8 miles to South Coast Plaza, 3.6 miles to UC Irvine.



(RLNE4743573)