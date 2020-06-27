55 Wonderland

Amenities

Immaculate move in condition home in the gated community of Northwood Estates. This gorgeous home has 4 bedrooms plus an oversized loft. There are two master bedrooms(One master on the main floor plus a secondary room) and a master, loft and another bedroom on the top floor. Dramatic high ceilings. Very bright home with tile flooring throughout the main floor. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Indoor laundry room. Built in entertainment centers on both levels. Walk in pantry. Great entertaining patio with french doors and direct access to dining room and kitchen. Within a short walking distance to the community pool, spa and club house.