Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Luxury 3 BR in new guard gated community Altair - Set in the heart of Orange County, Altair Irvine adds to the destination living experience through resort-inspired amenities. Whether you are looking to lounge by the pool under some cabanas to catch some rays, spend some time in the park, play a game of tennis or relax in the spa you dont even need to leave the neighborhood.



55 Lunar is a gorgeous two-story home that features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. With a layout perfect for entertaining, this home provides an open-concept design throughout the main living area, with a covered patio off the dining room. The gourmet kitchen showcases a large island with stainless-steel farmhouse sink, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges and gorgeous countertops. Each bedroom enjoys its own walk-in closet and private bathroom for added luxury and appeal. The worlds first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design.



Virtual Tour Video:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eftnGckXzVD&help=1



http://altairirvine.com/Amenities.html



