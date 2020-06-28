All apartments in Irvine
55 Lunar

55 Lunar · No Longer Available
Location

55 Lunar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Luxury 3 BR in new guard gated community Altair - Set in the heart of Orange County, Altair Irvine adds to the destination living experience through resort-inspired amenities. Whether you are looking to lounge by the pool under some cabanas to catch some rays, spend some time in the park, play a game of tennis or relax in the spa you dont even need to leave the neighborhood.

55 Lunar is a gorgeous two-story home that features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. With a layout perfect for entertaining, this home provides an open-concept design throughout the main living area, with a covered patio off the dining room. The gourmet kitchen showcases a large island with stainless-steel farmhouse sink, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges and gorgeous countertops. Each bedroom enjoys its own walk-in closet and private bathroom for added luxury and appeal. The worlds first Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design.

Virtual Tour Video:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=eftnGckXzVD&help=1

http://altairirvine.com/Amenities.html

(RLNE4284901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Lunar have any available units?
55 Lunar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 55 Lunar have?
Some of 55 Lunar's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Lunar currently offering any rent specials?
55 Lunar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Lunar pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Lunar is pet friendly.
Does 55 Lunar offer parking?
No, 55 Lunar does not offer parking.
Does 55 Lunar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Lunar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Lunar have a pool?
Yes, 55 Lunar has a pool.
Does 55 Lunar have accessible units?
No, 55 Lunar does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Lunar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Lunar has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Lunar have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Lunar does not have units with air conditioning.
