55 Kempton

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Quiet, Charming, Corner location Condo features single level living on second floor with 2 spacious bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. This open floor plan condo with extra high ceilings offers open and airy throughout with abundance of natural light, crown moldings, recessed lights, separate laundry room (washer & dryer included), neutral carpet and direct access to 2 side by side garage. Oversize kitchen boasts solid granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave and crisp white cabinets with plenty of storage. Master suite features walk-in closet, oversized shower and dual sinks. Large size balcony off the living room perfect for enjoying the sun or BBQing. Walking distance to Stonegate's Resort style amenities, Stonegate Elementary School (Irvine Unified School Disctrict) and Woodbury Town Center (Regional shopping Center with Home Depot, Ralphs, Chevron gas station, Home Good, Chipotle, Starbucks, ...) Easy access to Fwys, Spectrum Shopping Center & entertainment.