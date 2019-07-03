All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 27 2019 at 3:23 PM

55 Kempton

55 Kempton · No Longer Available
Location

55 Kempton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Quiet, Charming, Corner location Condo features single level living on second floor with 2 spacious bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. This open floor plan condo with extra high ceilings offers open and airy throughout with abundance of natural light, crown moldings, recessed lights, separate laundry room (washer & dryer included), neutral carpet and direct access to 2 side by side garage. Oversize kitchen boasts solid granite counters, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave and crisp white cabinets with plenty of storage. Master suite features walk-in closet, oversized shower and dual sinks. Large size balcony off the living room perfect for enjoying the sun or BBQing. Walking distance to Stonegate's Resort style amenities, Stonegate Elementary School (Irvine Unified School Disctrict) and Woodbury Town Center (Regional shopping Center with Home Depot, Ralphs, Chevron gas station, Home Good, Chipotle, Starbucks, ...) Easy access to Fwys, Spectrum Shopping Center & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Kempton have any available units?
55 Kempton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 55 Kempton have?
Some of 55 Kempton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Kempton currently offering any rent specials?
55 Kempton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Kempton pet-friendly?
No, 55 Kempton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 55 Kempton offer parking?
Yes, 55 Kempton offers parking.
Does 55 Kempton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Kempton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Kempton have a pool?
No, 55 Kempton does not have a pool.
Does 55 Kempton have accessible units?
No, 55 Kempton does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Kempton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Kempton has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Kempton have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Kempton does not have units with air conditioning.
