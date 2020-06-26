55 Granite Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms (1 bedroom and bath are on the first floor) and is located within the highly desirable community of Cypress Village. With brand new flooring and paint throughout, this home has an open floor plan with a spacious living room that opens to the kitchen adorned with stainless steel appliances. It has a two car attached garage and an upstairs laundry room. The home has a large patio with a large storage room. This home is also conveniently in the heart of Irvine near The Spectrum, The Market Place, Great Park, Retail Shops, and easy access to Freeways. Schools include Cypress Village Elementary School, Jeffery Trail Middle School, and Irvine High School. **To apply go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp**