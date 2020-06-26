All apartments in Irvine
55 Granite Path
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

55 Granite Path

55 Granite Path
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

55 Granite Path, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms (1 bedroom and bath are on the first floor) and is located within the highly desirable community of Cypress Village. With brand new flooring and paint throughout, this home has an open floor plan with a spacious living room that opens to the kitchen adorned with stainless steel appliances. It has a two car attached garage and an upstairs laundry room. The home has a large patio with a large storage room. This home is also conveniently in the heart of Irvine near The Spectrum, The Market Place, Great Park, Retail Shops, and easy access to Freeways. Schools include Cypress Village Elementary School, Jeffery Trail Middle School, and Irvine High School. **To apply go to https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Granite Path have any available units?
55 Granite Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 55 Granite Path have?
Some of 55 Granite Path's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Granite Path currently offering any rent specials?
55 Granite Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Granite Path pet-friendly?
No, 55 Granite Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 55 Granite Path offer parking?
Yes, 55 Granite Path offers parking.
Does 55 Granite Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Granite Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Granite Path have a pool?
No, 55 Granite Path does not have a pool.
Does 55 Granite Path have accessible units?
No, 55 Granite Path does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Granite Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Granite Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Granite Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Granite Path does not have units with air conditioning.
