Irvine, CA
54 Scarlet Bloom
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

54 Scarlet Bloom

54 Scarlet Bloom · (714) 425-1127
Location

54 Scarlet Bloom, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy living in this DETACHED cornered condo in Portola Springs Irvine California. The vaulted ceiling creates an even more spacious feel to the home and the two separate bedrooms - one up and one down designed for your privacy or a separate home office downstairs for you to use. Feel the sunshine and fresh air on the second main living space every day, the brand new hardwood floor, popular plantation shutters, and modern stainless steel appliances throughout the place for you to enjoy. One and half bath upstairs and down for your convenience, one car plus a storage and laundry area in the attached garage, that has direct access to the home. This home could be leased with unfurnished at $2,850 or furnished at $3,350, whichever suits your needs!

Love outdoor activities? It is a walking distance to the resort-like junior Olympic size pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball court, parks and, BBQ areas. Easy access to 241, and 133 toll roads and 5 Fwy; 5 min drive to Woodbury shopping center to your fav stores: Ralphs, Trader Joes, Home Depot, TJ Maxx Home goods, restaurants, LA fitness...etc. It is a very convenient location with a peacefully living life style in Portola Springs Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Scarlet Bloom have any available units?
54 Scarlet Bloom has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Scarlet Bloom have?
Some of 54 Scarlet Bloom's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Scarlet Bloom currently offering any rent specials?
54 Scarlet Bloom isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Scarlet Bloom pet-friendly?
No, 54 Scarlet Bloom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 54 Scarlet Bloom offer parking?
Yes, 54 Scarlet Bloom does offer parking.
Does 54 Scarlet Bloom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Scarlet Bloom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Scarlet Bloom have a pool?
Yes, 54 Scarlet Bloom has a pool.
Does 54 Scarlet Bloom have accessible units?
No, 54 Scarlet Bloom does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Scarlet Bloom have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Scarlet Bloom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Scarlet Bloom have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Scarlet Bloom does not have units with air conditioning.
