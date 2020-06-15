54 Scarlet Bloom

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Enjoy living in this DETACHED cornered condo in Portola Springs Irvine California. The vaulted ceiling creates an even more spacious feel to the home and the two separate bedrooms - one up and one down designed for your privacy or a separate home office downstairs for you to use. Feel the sunshine and fresh air on the second main living space every day, the brand new hardwood floor, popular plantation shutters, and modern stainless steel appliances throughout the place for you to enjoy. One and half bath upstairs and down for your convenience, one car plus a storage and laundry area in the attached garage, that has direct access to the home. This home could be leased with unfurnished at $2,850 or furnished at $3,350, whichever suits your needs!



Love outdoor activities? It is a walking distance to the resort-like junior Olympic size pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball court, parks and, BBQ areas. Easy access to 241, and 133 toll roads and 5 Fwy; 5 min drive to Woodbury shopping center to your fav stores: Ralphs, Trader Joes, Home Depot, TJ Maxx Home goods, restaurants, LA fitness...etc. It is a very convenient location with a peacefully living life style in Portola Springs Irvine.